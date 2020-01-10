Judge sentences man for killing US Army officer for ‘fun’

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado judge has sentenced a man to 74 years in prison for the random shooting death of a U.S. Army officer in 2018.

The judge said in handing down the sentence on Friday that Gilberto Chavez Jr. had killed 28-year-old Capt. Daniel Chamberlain Lehman for “fun.”

Lehman, an officer at Fort Carson from Santa Fe, New Mexico, was shot in downtown Colorado Springs while walking home in September 2018.

Officials say Chavez was under the influence of drugs and bragged about the shooting afterward.

A jury rejected Chavez’s self-defense argument and convicted him of second-degree murder.