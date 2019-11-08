Judge orders Clovis woman to stay in jail based on 9 previous DWI convictions

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — A Clovis woman will stay in jail until her trial date based on her nine previous DWI convictions and other criminal histories.

Jeana Markham, 54, was arrested by New Mexico State Police back in October on charges of DWI, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Speeding and Driving on a Revoked License.

According to NMSP, Markham had been arrested 11 times previously for DUIs throughout multiple states, including two out of New Mexico.

Markham appeared yesterday on the state’s motion for a pre-trial detention. The DA’s office submitted documents of evidence a minimum of nine prior convictions for DWI and one conviction of child abuse. She also has DWI cases pending in Washington and Oregon.

The judge granted the state’s motion based on Markham’s criminal history, multiple failures to appear for court, probation violations, and three pending criminal cases in different states.

The case will now be transferred to the district court and scheduled for trial.