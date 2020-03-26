Judge clears way for New Mexico suit over kid privacy claims

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A U.S. district judge has rejected an effort to derail New Mexico’s lawsuit against Twitter, Google and other companies that develop and market mobile gaming apps for children.

The judge concluded in a ruling Tuesday that the court has jurisdiction over the case, clearing the way for it to proceed.

New Mexico’s top prosecutor filed the lawsuit in 2018, alleging that the mobile apps violated state and federal laws by collecting personal information that could compromise privacy.

The case was initiated as public concerns escalated about whether information on online interests, browsing and buying habits were slipping into the hands of data brokers without their consent.