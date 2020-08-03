Judge bars Cowboys for Trump leader from son over posts

FILE – In this March 12, 2019, file photo, Otero County Commissioner and Cowboys for Trump founder Coy Griffin denounces gun control and pro-abortion rights bills in the New Mexico State Legislature at a protest outside the Statehouse in Santa Fe, N.M. The New Mexico state auditor is investigating an Otero County travel reimbursement allegedly connected to the Cowboys for Trump group. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee, File)

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico judge has barred the leader of the group Cowboys for Trump from seeing his son following social media posts and refusing to abide by COVID-19 mask requirements.

District Judge Mary Rosner ruled last month that Couy Griffin can only see his son on Facetime calls after he ignored orders to remove social media photos of his son at Cowboys for Trump events.

His ex-wife, Kourtnie Griffin, says the posts have generated online threats.

The judge says Griffin also has defied health orders to put a mask on his son at public events.

Griffin told The Associated Press he’s made sacrifices for his beliefs.