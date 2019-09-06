Joint operation leads to 23 violent criminal arrests in Western New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KAMR/KCIT) – On Thursday multiple law enforcement agencies arrested 23 wanted fugitives from Curry County, Roosevelt County, and Socorro County.

Officials with the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office say this operation is a result of months worth of intelligence gathering, analysis, and coordination to execute Operation Steel Net on September 4 – 5, 2019.

“We believe it is vital to collaborate with district attorneys and law enforcement throughout the State to pursue justice for New Mexicans” said Attorney General Balderas. “No community should be left behind when targeting violent crime.”

“I’m extremely excited the Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office was able to work in conjunction with the Attorney General’s Office and local law enforcement to help take some of Clovis and Portales’s most violent offenders out of our community,” said Ninth Judicial District Attorney Andrea Reeb. “It was an extremely successful operation and our community is safer because of these arrests.”

Seventh Judicial District Attorney Clint Wellborn stated “My office appreciates the efforts of the Attorney General’s Office and law enforcement in apprehending defendants in the Seventh Judicial District who had failed to comply with their conditions of release and failed to show up for their hearings in court. We look forward to getting these cases back on track.”

This operation came as a result of the Governor’s Task Force on Violent Crime. The Office of the Attorney General continues to partner with multiple law-enforcement entities throughout the State to continue fighting for the safety of New Mexico families.