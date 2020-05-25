Joe Harvey, former New Mexico state senator, dies at 80

HOBBS, N.M. (AP) — Joe Harvey, a former Democratic state senator in New Mexico, who also served as Hobbs city manager for 23 years, has died.

His family said Sunday he died May 8, at his home in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.

No cause of death was given.

He was 80.

Born in 1939 in Spokane, Washington, Harvey moved to Hobbs after serving in the U.S. Army.

He worked for Hobbs police and eventually became Hobbs city manager at the age of 28.

At the time, Harvey was the youngest city manager in state history.

He was elected to the state senate in 1984 as a Democrat and served two terms.