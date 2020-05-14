Jets to conduct flyover over southern New Mexico on Friday

New Mexico

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

A formation of U.S. Air Force jets on Friday will conduct a flyover in southern New Mexico to show appreciation for healthcare workers, first responders and other essential personnel during the coronavirus pandemic.

Holloman Air Force Base officials said four F-16s from the base outside Alamogordo will fly over hospitals and other sites in Roswell, Ruidoso, Cloudcroft, Alamogordo and Las Cruces between 5;25 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Similar flyovers have been  conducted around the country as part of a campaign called “Air Force Salutes.” 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss