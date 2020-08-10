International Mariachi Conference to go virtual amid virus

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — An international mariachi conference that brings student musicians across the country and Mexico to New Mexico will go virtual this year.

The Las Cruces Sun-News reports organizers with the Las Cruces International Mariachi Conference made the decision to put the gathering online as cases of COVID-19 rise nationwide.

The conference is still slated for the second week of November, but live performances and in-person classes have been canceled.

The Las Cruces International Mariachi Conference began in 1994.

Its mission is to preserve and promote the cultural art forms of Mariachi music and Folkloric dance through educational workshops and performance opportunities for youth and adults.