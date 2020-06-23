International Balloon Fiesta grounded over virus concerns

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — There will be no hot air balloons lifting off this fall as part of the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta.

This would have marked the 49th year for the annual event.

It usually draws hundreds of thousands of visitors and ballooning teams from around the world for nine days in October.

It also contributes millions of dollars to the economy.

The fiesta’s board of directors had considered numerous options for trying to make the spectacle happen but instead decided to put off this year’s gathering until October 2021.

They made the announcement Monday, citing the safety of the pilots, spectators, sponsors, staff and volunteers.