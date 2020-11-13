Inmate has died in Roosevelt County Detention Center

New Mexico

by: KAMR/KCIT

Posted: / Updated:
ROOSEVELT COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — A Roosevelt County Sheriff confirms that an inmate has died in the Roosevelt County Detention Center

Information is limited; the death is still under investigation.

