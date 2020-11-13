Inmate has died in Roosevelt County Detention Center

SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) - The New Mexico Office of the Superintendent of Insurance (OSI) announced a warning to consumers about deceptive ads about health insurance.

The advertisements claim that "Obamacare" or "Trumpcare" coverage is available, says the OSI, and ask consumers to give personal information to get a quote for that coverage. These ads appear online, in mailings, and on television, and look to send consumers to websites that are not operated by a federal or state health insurance market. Once a consumer gives personal information to the advertiser, they are reportedly bombarded with high-pressure calls to purchase a plan that frequently does not offer the benefits, protections, and financial help that consumers have a right or expectation to gain from insurance.