Inmate has died in Roosevelt County Detention Center

ROOSEVELT COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — A Roosevelt County Sheriff confirms that an inmate has died in the Roosevelt County Detention Center
Information is limited; the death is still under investigation.
