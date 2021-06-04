Inmate battered at the Curry County Detention Center

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Curry County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the Curry County Detention Center regarding an inmate who had battered another inmate.

According to the sheriff’s office, Corey Dixon age 21, allegedly battered an inmate while they were being housed together in the medical ward.

The sheriff’s office said the inmate was transported to Plains Regional Medical Center with critical injuries, and was then transported to a facility in Lubbock.

The Major Crimes Unit was activated to assist with the on-going investigation said the sheriff’s office.