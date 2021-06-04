Inmate battered at the Curry County Detention Center

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Curry County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the Curry County Detention Center regarding an inmate who had battered another inmate.
According to the sheriff’s office, Corey Dixon age 21, allegedly battered an inmate while they were being housed together in the medical ward.
The sheriff’s office said the inmate was transported to Plains Regional Medical Center with critical injuries, and was then transported to a facility in Lubbock.
The Major Crimes Unit was activated to assist with the on-going investigation said the sheriff’s office.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Worcester Police officer, 14-year-old boy die after drowning during pond rescue
- NJ principal, teacher on leave over 5th grader’s controversial Hitler presentation
- Anxiety, depression rampant at HHS migrant children’s shelter at Fort Bliss, former workers say
- Runaway children in shootout with Florida deputies highlights challenges in foster care system
- Disneyland’s Avengers Campus is selling an Iron Man statue for slightly less than $8K