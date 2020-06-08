Infections spike among New Mexico health care workers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (Albuquerque Journal) — Data from the New Mexico Health Department shows COVID-19 infections among health care workers in the state have spiked as intensive care units remain full and nurses and first responders call for more protective equipment.

The data shows 492 workers were diagnosed in May, marking a 219% increase from the 154 workers who had tested positive for the coronavirus the month before.

Human Services Secretary David Scrase tells the Albuquerque Journal that the increase was expected.

The largest increase came in Bernalillo County home to three of the state’s COVID-19 hub hospitals.

San Juan and McKinley counties also had surges.