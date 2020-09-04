In-person learning for some younger students in New Mexico

New Mexico

by: CEDAR ATTANASIO

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Some grade schools in New Mexico will be allowed to have in-person learning next week, but it’s unclear how many are signing up.

The majority of counties have low enough COVID-19 case rates to allow for students to attend two days per week.

But Public Education Department Secretary Ryan Stewart says the state will not mandate in-person learning during the coronavirus pandemic.

Many districts have decided to keep schools online-only through the end of the month.

Albuquerque Public Schools, the state’s largest district, has decided against nearly all in-person learning until January.

Stewart says the situation is fluid, and some school boards could announce in-person learning plans for younger students as soon as Friday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss