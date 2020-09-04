In-person learning for some younger students in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Some grade schools in New Mexico will be allowed to have in-person learning next week, but it’s unclear how many are signing up.

The majority of counties have low enough COVID-19 case rates to allow for students to attend two days per week.

But Public Education Department Secretary Ryan Stewart says the state will not mandate in-person learning during the coronavirus pandemic.

Many districts have decided to keep schools online-only through the end of the month.

Albuquerque Public Schools, the state’s largest district, has decided against nearly all in-person learning until January.

Stewart says the situation is fluid, and some school boards could announce in-person learning plans for younger students as soon as Friday.