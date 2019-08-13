Breaking News
Amber Alert issued for 1-month-old taken by family member at hospital

In New Mexico, US defends authority over parole of migrants

New Mexico

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The Department of Justice is urging a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit by the state of New Mexico that seeks to halt the quick release of asylum seeking migrants into local communities without economic assistance.

In a motion filed Monday, Albuquerque-based U.S. Attorney James Anderson says that the Department of Homeland Security has discretion over the parole of migrants and agency resources.

The lawsuit by New Mexico and Albuquerque seeks reimbursement for humanitarian efforts to shelter migrants and challenges the cancellation of an immigration program that helped migrants with phone calls and other travel logistics as they sought out final destinations throughout the United States.

Anderson says there is no federal statute or regulation requiring assistance for asylum seekers when they are paroled into the U.S.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss