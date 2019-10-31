1  of  2
In-custody death at police substation under investigation

New Mexico

by: Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Albuquerque police say an in-custody death is under investigation.

Police say a multi-agency task force is investigating the death of a person who was found unresponsive in a holding cell at a substation Tuesday night.

According to police, the person was arrested after being found in a vehicle with a stolen license plate.

That person and another in the vehicle also were the subjects of arrest warrants.

A police spokesman says the handcuffed person who died had been placed in a holding cell while officers completed paperwork.

