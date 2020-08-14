Hopefuls in key US House race in New Mexico OK 2 debates

In this image from video, Rep. Xochitl Torres Small, D-N.M., speaks on the floor of the House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Thursday, April 23, 2020. (House Television via AP)

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Xochitl Torres Small and Republican challenger Yvette Herrell have agreed to at least two televised debates in a closely watched race in southern New Mexico.

Torres Small and Herrell said this week they agreed to participate in a KOB-TV debate and another sponsored by KOAT-TV and the Albuquerque Journal.

Both say they’d like to add some more debates in the El Paso, Texas, market, which is home to many residents in the southern part of the district.

Torres Small defeated Herrell by less than 4,000 votes in 2018, but the two never faced off in a televised debate.