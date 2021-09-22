Homicide suspect arrested in Santa Rosa after Monday shooting

SANTA ROSA, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – The New Mexico State Police announced a suspect has been arrested in the wake of a Monday afternoon shooting that killed one person.

According to police, at around 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 20, officers began to investigate a homicide on the 100 block of North 8th Street in Santa Rosa. The New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau reported that a fight had happened inside the home between Rex Saiz, 44, and his parents. Saiz brandished a gun and shot at his mother, according to police, but did not strike her. Afterwards, Saiz shot and struck his stepfather, Thomas Ulibarri, 58.

Ulibarri was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the police report. After the shooting, Saiz was described as having fled the area, but was found after an “extensive search” with the help of the New Mexico State Police Tactical Team and helicopter.

Police reported that Saiz was found at around 10 p.m. at a Super 8 Motel with his girlfriend, and was arrested and charged with an open count of first degree murder and attempted first degree murder.

Saiz’s girlfriend, Gina Tower, 50, was also arrested and charged with harboring a felon. Both were booked into the Guadalupe County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing. Check with MyHighPlains.com for updates.