Home deliveries don’t get food-tax exemption during pandemic

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Taxes are being levied on home-delivered groceries that are tax free when purchased at stores in New Mexico, undercutting incentives to stay at home during the coronavirus pandemic.
A panel of government income experts noted the problem Thursday as they delved into the financial consequences of COVID-19 and New Mexico’s stay-at-home order to avoid infections.
New Mexico lawmakers removed the gross receipts tax from sales of most food items in 2004, but the exemption covers only on-site sales.
Gross receipt taxes on sales and services range from about 5.5% in some rural areas to more than 9% in Espanola.