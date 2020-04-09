Holy Week: New Mexico faithful find God beyond church walls

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — While it pains him, the head of one of the oldest Catholic dioceses in the United States says this Holy Week will be different for tens of thousands of parishioners in New Mexico.

It has to be.

There will be no pilgrimages and no crowds packing the pews to celebrate Mass.

The Archdiocese of Santa Fe has been pleading with the faithful to heed public health orders and stay home.

Despite the rich traditions that culminate with Easter weekend, Archbishop John Wester says the new coronavirus is nothing to play around with.

He says: “It doesn’t take a day off for Good Friday or Easter Sunday.”