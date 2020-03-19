Hispanic Catholics asked to skip healing sites amid outbreak

In this June 16, 2019 photo El Santuario de Chimayó is shown in Chimayó, N.M. El Santuario de Chimayó is known around the world for its healing sand and is the northern New Mexico shrine where believers ask for mercy and miracles to stage off sickness and death. But with the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, the sanctuary is one of many Hispanic Catholic sites around the country closing and limiting access to pilgrims seeking a last hope prayer. (AP Photo/Russell Contreras)

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — El Santuario de Chimayó is one of many historic Hispanic Catholic healing sites limiting access — or outright closing — to pilgrims as the novel coronavirus spreads.

From Colorado to France, Catholic officials are discouraging big gatherings and halting traditional excursions to sites devotees visit to seek miracles or healing.

Public Masses have been canceled and Holy Week events likely won’t occur. Catholic Studies scholar Andrew Chesnut says the restrictions are unprecedented and forcing believers to take their petitions and prayers online.

Visitors to various sites said they had planned to pray for those inflicted by COVID-19 and ask for protection from the virus.