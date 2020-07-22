Hispanic activist wants Chicano Studies classes censored

FILE – In this March 28, 2012, file photo, then-LULAC New Mexico state director Ralph Arellanes speaks at a rally in Albuquerque, N.M., calling for a federal probe of the Albuquerque Police Department following a number of officer-involved shootings. Arellanes, now the executive director of New Mexico LULAC, called the University of New Mexico, on Monday, July 20, 2020, to end its support for Chicano and Native American Studies because he’s upset the state is taking down monuments connected to Spanish conquistadors. (AP Photo/Russell Contreras, File)

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico Hispanic activist upset about the removal of Spanish conquistador monuments is pushing for New Mexico to end its support for Chicano and Native American Studies.

New Mexico League of United Latin American Citizens executive director Ralph Arellanes wrote the University of New Mexico President Garnett Stokes on Monday that the state’s largest university should dismantle both programs because they teach Latino students “self-hate” about their Spanish heritage.

Arellanes says he is angry some classes teach students that Spanish conquistadors are linked to the genocide of Indigenous populations.

New Mexico LULAC State Director Juan Garcia says the civil rights group does not support dismantling academic programs.