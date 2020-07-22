Hispanic activist wants Chicano Studies classes censored

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico Hispanic activist upset about the removal of Spanish conquistador monuments is pushing for New Mexico to end its support for Chicano and Native American Studies.
New Mexico League of United Latin American Citizens executive director Ralph Arellanes wrote the University of New Mexico President Garnett Stokes on Monday that the state’s largest university should dismantle both programs because they teach Latino students “self-hate” about their Spanish heritage.
Arellanes says he is angry some classes teach students that Spanish conquistadors are linked to the genocide of Indigenous populations.
New Mexico LULAC State Director Juan Garcia says the civil rights group does not support dismantling academic programs.