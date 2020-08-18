High-altitude airships company picks New Mexico for base

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — A technology company aiming to send high-altitude airships above Earth to monitor crops and bring broadband has chosen New Mexico for its U.S. production center.

New Mexico Economic Development Secretary Alicia J. Keyes announced Tuesday the Switzerland-based Sceye picked the state as its U.S. base for stratospheric flights for earth observation and communication.

The company founded by global humanitarian Mikkel Vestergaard will locate its manufacturing operation in the state and will create 140 high-paying manufacturing and engineering jobs.

Sceye is negotiating a deal to provide better broadband access to the Navajo Nation and other underserved areas in New Mexico.