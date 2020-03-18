Hereford man arrested after being shot in officer-involved shooting

MCKINLEY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — A Hereford man is arrested after being shot by McKinley County Sheriff’s Deputy.

It happened Monday, March 1 in McKinley County.

According to the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau, a McKinley County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to the Flying J on I-40 on a call of a disorderly man. Officials said the man, identified as Melvin Russell Long, 48, of Hereford, was refused alcohol sales and escorted from the store.

The sheriff’s deputy said he found Long walking on the westbound off-ramp towards I-40.

According to NMSP, the deputy tried to place handcuffs on Long, when he started running. That is when officials said a physical altercation happened.

NMSP said Long started punching and throwing rocks at the deputy.

NMSP told us Long then straddled and stood over the deputy, and picked up a large rock and held it over his head.

Officials said the deputy believed Long was going to hit him with the rock., and fired his weapon, hitting Long.

Long was taken to the hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The deputy was uninjured.

Long is charged with Battery on a Peace Officer and Resisting and Evading a Peace Officer.

This incident remains under investigation by the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau and Crime Scene Team.

More from MyHighPlains.com: