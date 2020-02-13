Hemp business plans operations in southeastern New Mexico

LOVINGTON, N.M. (AP) — A cheese factory that has been vacant for more than a decade will be transformed into the state’s newest hemp operation under plans that will get a boost from state and local economic development funding.

The New Mexico Economic Development Department says Big Dog Industries will be taking ownership of the building under an agreement with the Lovington Economic Development Corp.

Big Dog plans to invest $15 million in the building and its seed-to-retail business over the next several years.

State officials say the project is expected to have a significant economic impact over the next decade.