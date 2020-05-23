Help wanted as New Mexico looks to hire more contact tracers

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico has put up the help wanted sign in search of people to fill dozens of contact tracing positions as health officials monitor the spread of coronavirus around the state.

The Health Department and the State Personnel Office began accepting applications Friday to fill 200 to 250 positions.

The work will be done remotely.

Qualifications include experience in a health-related field or work with communities on social service matters, social work or case management.

State officials say the goal is to ensure that every individual who tests positive for COVID-19 is identified, isolated and monitored and that all known contacts are also tested.