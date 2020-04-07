Hearing in case against ex-Las Vegas mayor delayed

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — The preliminary hearing in the criminal case against a former northern New Mexico mayor has been delayed more than two months due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Las Vegas Optic reports the hearing for former Las Vegas Mayor Tonita Gurule-Giron has been rescheduled for June 8 due to statewide bans on gatherings of more than five people.

Gurule-Giron was charged in December with six felonies related to abuse of power, bid-rigging, and offering and receiving bribes, prosecutors said.

She has pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors say Gurulé-Girón pressured city employees to give contracts to her boyfriend’s construction company.

