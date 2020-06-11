Head of New Mexico’s African American Affairs office resigns

SANTA FE, N.M. (The Santa Fe New Mexican) — The head of the New Mexico Office of African American Affairs is stepping down. Executive Director William Scott Carreathers didn’t provide a reason for his resignation.
Carreathers’ move follows Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s recent announcement that she was forming a Council for Racial Justice in response to protests over the death of George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis police.
State Rep. Sheryl Williams Stapleton, a member of the new council, told the Santa Fe New Mexican she believes Carreathers’ resignation was a result of miscommunication that somehow he was not informed about the council.