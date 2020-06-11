Head of New Mexico’s African American Affairs office resigns

FILE – In this Dec. 27, 2018, file photo, William Scott Carreathers is announced to lead the state Office of African American Affairs during a news conference in Albuquerque, N.M. The head of the New Mexico Office of African American Affairs has resigned. Executive Director Carreathers didn’t provide a reason for his immediate resignation when making the announcement in a letter on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, to an official in Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s office. He said only that he was proud to have served in the position since being appointed by the Democrat governor when she began her first term in 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan, File)

SANTA FE, N.M. (The Santa Fe New Mexican) — The head of the New Mexico Office of African American Affairs is stepping down. Executive Director William Scott Carreathers didn’t provide a reason for his resignation.

Carreathers’ move follows Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s recent announcement that she was forming a Council for Racial Justice in response to protests over the death of George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis police.

State Rep. Sheryl Williams Stapleton, a member of the new council, told the Santa Fe New Mexican she believes Carreathers’ resignation was a result of miscommunication that somehow he was not informed about the council.