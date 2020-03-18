Hazardous waste found under housing site in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (The Santa Fe New Mexican) — A crew in northern New Mexico has found low-level radioactive waste buried on land the U.S. Energy Department had transferred to Los Alamos County.

The discovery has stopped construction of an affordable housing project northwest of Santa Fe.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reported that the state Environment Department ordered the agency to provide more information about the waste found last month at a former Los Alamos National Laboratory site.

The Energy Department has supplied documents to the state and is now analyzing the waste.

There are concerns over the potential threat to human health and the environment. Officials say dozens of housing units were scheduled to be built.