Haaland has more than twice money edge in reelection bid

New Mexico

by: RUSSELL CONTRERAS

Rep. Debra Haaland, D-N.M., speaks, Monday, June 29, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington, during the House Natural Resources Committee hearing on the police response in Lafayette Square. (Bonnie Cash/Pool via AP)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Debra Haaland has a more than a 2-to-1 money advantage over her Republican opponent for her central New Mexico seat.

Federal campaign records show the first-term Albuquerque Democrat raised $205,663 from mid-May to June 30.

She has more than $352,053 cash-on-hand but has already burned through $850,000 in her bid for re-election.

Retired police officer and Republican Michelle Garcia Holmes reported raising $40,792 during the same time period.

She reported having $145,363 following her GOP primary victory.

Haaland is a member of the Laguna Pueblo and is one of the nation’s first Native American women in Congress.

