Gun legislation advances with state Senate committee vote

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A proposal has advanced in the New Mexico state Legislature that would allow law enforcement officials or family members to seek court orders to seize firearms temporarily from people deemed a threat to themselves or others.

A Senate committee endorsed the bill with support from Democrats on a party-line vote.

Proponents invoked the toll of firearm suicides and mass shootings, while opponents warned that lawmakers risk treading on constitutional rights and the presumption of innocence.

Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham also supports the legislation.

The state Senate prohibited firearms in its public gallery and nearby rooms for the first time, with exceptions for law enforcement officials.