Gun debate prompts weapons ban at New Mexico state Senate

FILE – In this March 12, 2019, file photo, Cibola County Sheriff Tony Mace rallies protesters against gun control legislation at a gathering outside the New Mexico state Capitol in Santa Fe. Sheriffs across much of New Mexico are opposed to a legislative proposal from Democratic lawmakers to allow police or relatives to ask a court to temporarily take away guns from people who might harm themselves or others. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee, File)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s state Senate is prohibiting firearms in its public gallery and nearby rooms for the first time on Tuesday as legislators begin deliberations on red-flag legislation that would allow authorities to take guns away from people deemed dangerous to themselves or others.

Statehouse rules ordinarily allow the open carry of legally owned firearms without entranceway screening.

Restrictions and screenings for weapons have been implemented in recent years in the state House chamber for the governor’s State of the State address.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham wants to allow law enforcement officials or family members to seek court orders to seize firearms temporarily from people deemed threatening.