Gun control wins, marijuana loses at New Mexico Legislature

Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin speaks Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Santa Fe, N.M., as hundreds of advocates for gun rights rallied at the New Mexico Statehouse against a proposed red-flag gun law that has the support of Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. The Democrat-backed bill would allow law enforcement officials or family members to seek court orders to seize firearms temporarily from people deemed a threat to themselves or others. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s lawmakers have used a 30-day legislative session to bolster restrictions on firearms, underwrite college tuition, shore up a public pension fund and expand state oversight of vaping and e-cigarette sales.

An effort to legalize recreational marijuana fell flat. The Legislature on Thursday was scheduled to conclude its second annual session since Democrats took control of the governor’s office in 2018 and expanded their House majority.

Lawmakers also approved significant new investments in public school education and agreed to license and regulate sales of vaping cartridges and other tobacco products.

Minority Republicans say nearly 8% increase in state spending is unsustainable and unfair to taxpayers.