Groups: More time needed to weigh New Mexico drilling plan

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Archaeologists, historians and environmentalists are joining New Mexico’s congressional delegation and a coalition of Native American tribes in asking federal land managers to grant more time for the public to comment on a contested plan that will guide oil and gas development near Chaco Culture National Historical Park.

They say the federal government should wait until the coronavirus outbreak subsides to ensure the public has an adequate opportunity to participate.

Despite existing protections within its boundaries, the World Heritage site has been at the center of a decades-long fight over drilling in northwestern New Mexico.