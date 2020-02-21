Groups demand cattle be corralled to protect mouse habitat

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Environmentalists say U.S. land managers are failing to keep livestock and wild horses out of streams and other wetlands in Arizona’s White Mountains, resulting in damage to habitat that a rare species of mouse depends on.

They are suing in federal court.

The battle over the New Mexico meadow jumping mouse has been ongoing for years.

The mouse was listed as an endangered species in 2014, prompting the U.S. Forest Service to fence off streams and watering holes in New Mexico, Arizona and Colorado to protect habitat thought to be ideal.

That spurred criticism from ranchers and others that the federal government was trampling private access to public lands.