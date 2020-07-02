Groups call for meetings as US lab preps for weapons work

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Several groups are asking state and federal officials to hold semi-annual public meetings as Los Alamos National Laboratory prepares to resume and ramp up production of key components for the nation’s nuclear weapons stockpile.

The groups outlined their request in a recent letter to the U.S. Energy Department and the New Mexico Environment Department.

Los Alamos National Laboratory in northern New Mexico is in line for more federal funding to manufacture plutonium triggers for the U.S. nuclear arsenal.

State environmental officials are considering an air permit that would regulate emissions from the lab and the manufacturing facilities.