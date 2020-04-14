Group: Santa Fe homes on market hit record low

SANTA FE, N.M. (The Santa Fe New Mexican) — Homes on the market hit a record low in New Mexico’s Capital amid a slowdown and the spread of COVID-19.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports the number of single-family homes on the market in Santa Fe County in the first quarter was the lowest it’s been since officials began keeping such data in 2005.

The Santa Fe Association of Realtors says record-low new listings reinforced the record-low inventory of 358 homes for sale in Santa Fe County during the first three months of 2020 in the fourth quarter of 2019 and the first quarter of 2020.