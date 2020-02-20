Group: Change in Bandelier’s status could lead to problems

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (AP) — A conservation group is calling on members of New Mexico’s congressional delegation to rethink proposed legislation that would change the designation of Bandelier National Monument to a national park.

The nonprofit group Caldera Action said the name change would attract more tourists to the region, but the site would not be able to cope with additional crowding because of inadequate and crumbling infrastructure and limited staffing.

The group’s board of directors sent a letter to U.S. Sens. Tom Udall and Martin Heinrich outlining their concerns.

They are also worried about opening up parts of Bandelier to hunting and trapping.