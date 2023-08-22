CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — On Tuesday, the Easter New Mexico Water Utility Authority broke ground on another phase of the Ute pipeline, which will bring potable water from the reservoir to the region.

Once completed, the Ute pipeline will provide water to Clovis, Cannon Air Force Base, Portales, Elida, and Texico, as well as portions of Curry and Roosevelt Counties. Tuesday, ENMWUA hosted a groundbreaking ceremony on Finished Water One (FW1), the phase of the pipeline that will extend from Cannon AFB to the future water treatment plant in Curry County.

“The critical need for this project is that our groundwater is in decline and that being our sole source of water, we must conserve that groundwater, but we also must find a secondary source,” said Clovis Mayor Mike Morris, who also serves as the chairman of ENMWUA. “And I’m so grateful to the state leaders of [the] past that had the vision and the courage to establish Ute Reservoir in a move to protect water security for Eastern New Mexico.”

Morris continued, “Not only does this give us a second renewable source of drinking water for our community in this region, but by nature of leveraging that supplemental water, we extend the life of the aquifer and extend the life of our groundwater supplies and this project is key. It’s instrumental in us achieving water sustainability.”

FW1 consists of about 15.5 miles of steel pipe and has a contract amount of more than $58.6 million. According to Morris, the Ute pipeline project is possible because of federal funding which covers 75%, 15% from the state, and the other 10% provided by local member communities.

“Prior to the infrastructure bill in 2021, we were moving along at a turtle’s pace and completing smaller steps,” Morris said. “We are in a position now where we could complete this project by 2029 and we can be delivering that supplemental surface water from the reservoir by 2030, certainly by 2031.”

Senators Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Lujan (D-NM) helped to secure federal funding after they were elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2009.

“I’ve been working on this for 14 years, ever since I was first elected to Congress and now we actually are at the point where we can see the light at the end of the tunnel and can see a future where this project is complete,” Sen. Heinrich said. “The importance of water to being able to plan and economic future in New Mexico just cannot be overstated. It’s so critical to being able to do economic planning. It’s so critical to maintain big infrastructure like Cannon Air Force Base. And so this project really just made a lot of sense from all those points of view.”

“This is significant. This is bipartisan,” said Sen. Lujan. “It’s an absolute honor to see this project on its way to completion. I had the honor of being elected to represent people across New Mexico and this is an example of what you can achieve when you work together.”