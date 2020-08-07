Green chile distributors to sell directly to public

FILE – In this Aug. 11, 2016, file photo, green chile from Hatch, N. M., goes on sale at a roadside roasting stand in Santa Fe, N.M. Organizers of the annual Hatch Chile Festival said Monday, July 6, 2020, that COVID-19 had forced the cancellation of the event for the first time in its 49-year-old history. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee,File)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico green chile distributors say health restrictions amid the pandemic are forcing them to sell chiles directly to the public.

KOB-TV in Albuquerque reports distributors have no choice but to sell directly because many restaurants are operating differently during the pandemic.

Quality Foods, for example, will be buying chile directly from New Mexico farmers and selling it to the public right outside its Albuquerque facility.

On Thursday, New Mexico health officials said there were 212 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 21,773.

Officials said two more people have died from the virus, bringing the state death total to 669.