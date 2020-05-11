Graves uncovered at site reveal part of Santa Fe history

SANTA FE, N.M. (The Santa Fe New Mexican) — Construction of a new Santa Fe retirement community continues as the project awaits approval of testing connected to recently discovered graves.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports developers of the future La Secoya de El Castillo retirement community are waiting for results around additional graves on what is presumed to be part of an old cemetery.

A portion of the property under construction has long been suspected to include graves associated with what was once one of the largest 19th-century cemeteries in Santa Fe.

The Masons and Odd Fellows Cemetery, which was incorporated by the Territorial Legislature in 1853, is the earliest non-Catholic burial ground in New Mexico’s capital.