Graduate fighting to keep Native American caricature logo

BAYARD, N.M. (AP) — A graduate of a southwestern New Mexico high school is fighting the state’s lieutenant governor over his call to remove a baseball stadium’s logo of a Native American caricature.

The Deming Headlight reports Samantha “Sami” Morales has started a petition aimed at keeping the “Chief Wahoo” logo from the main sign at Cobre High’s baseball stadium in Bayard, New Mexico.

She says the logo, offensive to some Native Americans, is a source of pride at the school.

Lt. Gov. Howie Morales recently asked the Cobre Consolidated School District superintendent to remove the logo amid racial injustice protests across the U.S.