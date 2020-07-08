Governor’s vetos could cost New Mexico tribes some funding

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham used her veto power to preserve executive control over hundreds of millions of dollars in federal coronavirus relief funding in the budget solvency bill she recently signed.

The move could mean less financial assistance for some Native American communities.

State lawmakers during the special session had prioritized the communities by setting aside $23 million for tribal governments and another $15 million specifically for northwest counties with large Indigenous populations.

That was in addition to allocating the federal funds statewide based on population numbers.

The governor’s team says it’s working on a formula to ensure distribution is equitable.