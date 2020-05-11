Governor’s lockdown to slow outbreak in Gallup expires

GALLUP, N.M. (Albuquerque Journal) — A governor-ordered lockdown designed to combat a surging coronavirus outbreak in the western New Mexico city of Gallup expired Sunday, but the mayor said the problem persists.

Mayor Louis Bonaguidi says city officials likely will now ask every Gallup resident to wear a mask when they go outside.

Gallup is in McKinley County, which has just 3.5% of New Mexico’s population but has had nearly one-third of the state’s coronavirus cases and one-fifth of known deaths.

The city is one of the largest communities bordering the Navajo Nation, which had nearly 3,000 coronavirus cases as of Saturday and 98 reported deaths.

The vast reservation is the nation’s largest with 175,000 people and extends into part of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.