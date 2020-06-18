Governor wants public access to police disciplinary records

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham endorsed reforms that allow election regulators to ship absentee ballots to most registered voters and called for greater public disclosure of police disciplinary records.

On the eve of a special legislative session, the first-term Democratic governor outlined Wednesday a handful of urgent initiatives that she will consider as the lawmakers focus foremost on rewriting the state budget to fill a yawning financial deficit.

At the state Capitol, legislators searched for solutions Wednesday to a $1.7 billion budget deficit for the coming fiscal year.

The collapse of the tourism sector and faltering oil prices are hitting public finances especially in New Mexico.