New Mexico governor, state officials to give update on COVID-19 efforts today

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and state officials will host a remote news conference Thursday afternoon to provide an update on COVID-19 efforts in New Mexico, trends and discuss when it may be safe to ease health orders that include self-quarantines for travelers and the continued suspension of classroom teaching. The current public health order is set to expire Friday.

In her last news conference, officials discussed students returning to the classroom this fall and gave new insight on data. All New Mexico public schools will start the 2020-21 school year with kids at home distance learning through Labor Day.

The state says the delay to the start of in-person learning comes as more than 40% of school districts across New Mexico had already planned on doing so. In the metro-area, both Albuquerque Public Schools and Rio Rancho Public Schools already determined they would start the school year with distance-online learning before the state’s decision. While in-person learning is delayed, the state’s public schools are still expected to begin their school years through distance learning on districts’ normal, set dates.

