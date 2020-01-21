Governor seeks new investments in early childhood education

Clerks prepare the state Senate chamber in New Mexico for the arrival of legislators in Santa Fe, N.M., on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham says she’ll consider red-flag gun legislation, proposals to legalize recreational marijuana and new incentives for localized renewable energy installations. Spending increases are being sought for K-12 education, early childhood programs, tuition-free college and more amid a state budget surplus.(AP Photo/Morgan Lee)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is urging legislators at the outset of the state’s annual legislative session to rally around new financial commitments to public education.

The commitments range from a trust fund for early childhood educational to free college tuition for local residents.

Lujan Grisham was scheduled to deliver her second State of the State speech at noon on Tuesday as legislators weigh pending priorities for an $800 million budget surplus tied to a booming oil sector.