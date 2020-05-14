Governor: New Mexico is short on virus-tracing personnel

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’ Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham says the state is woefully short of professionals devoted to contact tracing aimed at alerting people who are exposed unknowingly to the coronavirus.

She said the state has about 100 workers devoted to tracing exposure to the disease through interviews with people who have tested positive, when it needs at least 670 professionals.

Her comments came a about a month after the state embarked on a contact-tracing pilot program with the federal government and at least two other states.