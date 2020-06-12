Governor: New Mexico breweries cleared to reopen Friday

Tourists Norbert and Monika Schulze, of Boerne, Texas, browse handicrafts on Thursday, June 11, 2020, in Santa Fe, New Mexico. “It’s too hot where we live”, Norbert said of his Texas town near San Antonio. The couple are touring the region in an R.V. as restrictions on commerce are eased following months of a virus-related shutdown. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s governor says breweries will be allowed to open Friday.

It’s the latest type of business to be cleared as the state reopens amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said Thursday that breweries will be limited to half of normal capacity.

The governor reported an additional 121 coronavirus cases, bringing the statewide total 9,367.

The Health Department on Thursday also reported 10 new deaths, raising the death toll to 420.

State officials are still urging residents to stay at home and wear face coverings when out in public.