Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signs $330 million relief package for New Mexicans

SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signed into law a relief package for New Mexicans that will deliver grants to small New Mexico Businesses, payment to unemployed, and other emergency food and housing relief, according to the Office of the Governor.

“I know this stimulus will mean so much to so many New Mexicans as we enter the holiday season,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “But our work isn’t done. The pandemic has never been more dangerous in our state, and the economic pain caused by the spread of the virus is felt in every corner of New Mexico. We must remain vigilant in our fight against the virus. We must continue to evaluate how we can get more assistance to more New Mexicans who need it in this time of crisis. I’m grateful to the Legislature, both chambers and both parties, for their work yesterday. New Mexico will always step up, even when the federal government won’t.”

The governor signed House Bill 1 upon its arrival to her office and it takes effect immediately.

The package provides $100 million in grants for small businesses in New Mexico, with the grant program administered by the New Mexico Finance Authority.

The Office of the Governor said more than 100,000 New Mexicans claiming unemployment – including those whose benefits have been exhausted recently- will receive a one-time $1,200 New Mexico Worker Pandemic Benefit in the coming weeks. This supplemental benefit will be administered by the Department of Workforce Solutions.

The Office of the Governor continues with other resources provided for the relief package include:

$15 million for emergency housing assistance and assistance for the homeless.

and assistance for the homeless. $5 million for emergency food bank services .

. $5 million for direct assistance to low-income residents who did not receive an “economic impact payment” from the federal government.

The legislation also provides $10 million to the Department of Health for COVID-19 contact tracing, testing, and vaccine distribution efforts.