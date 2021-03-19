Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham makes statement on Senate passing House Joint Resolution 1.

FILE – In this July 23, 2020, file photo, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham gives her weekly update on COVID-19 in New Mexico iin Santa Fe, N.M. (Eddie Moore/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)

SANTE FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – New Mexico Gov. Lujan Grisham issued a statement on Thursday following the Senates historic passing of House Joint Resolution 1.

““I know I am not alone in feeling humbled and awe-struck by the transformational potential of today’s action at the Capitol. We are talking about comprehensively uplifting generations – generations – of New Mexican children and families. We are talking about fundamentally changing the historical trajectory of our state. This is a big deal, the big deal.”

Gov. Lujan Grisham explained the important impact this will have on families in New Mexico.

“So many have worked so hard for so many years to reach this moment, to give New Mexicans the opportunity to take a small portion of our state’s great wealth and invest it in our children, and their children, and children for decades and centuries to come. I am likewise humbled by their commitment and tireless advocacy.”

“This is the single most important investment we can make. And I feel confident New Mexicans will make it. I hope I may speak for New Mexican families past and present when I offer my gratitude to the legislative sponsors, to the advocates too many to name, to the thoughtful consideration of leaders past and present, like Chairman John Arthur Smith, who worked tirelessly to support and preserve state finances so that we could someday make this pledge to New Mexican families now and into the future. This is truly a moment for celebration – and the work continues.”

House Joint Resolution 1 is sponsored by Rep. Antonio “Moe” Maestas, Rep. Javier Martinez, Rep. Elizabeth “Liz” Thomson, Rep. Georgene Louis and Sen. Pete Campos, and was led on the Senate floor by Sen. Jacob Candelaria.